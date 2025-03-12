What’s Going On with Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie?

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay dive into the battle between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker. Nine years ago, Bhad Bhabie was introduced to the world on Dr. Phil as Danielle Bregoli, a 13-year-old wild child who shot to viral fame as the “Cash Me Outside” girl. Bregoli, also known as rapper Bhad Bhabie, has recently made online waves for her diss track war with Barker, begging the question: why can’t the internet stop watching an internet meme and a nepo baby fight online? And did Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef create the ultimate template for feuds going forward?

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.



