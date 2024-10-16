24 Hours of the Strangest Online Fad Diet

Guest host Daisy Rosario is joined by Slate’s own Luke Winkie. They talk about Luke’s brief experimentation with the Sardine Fast, a fad diet made popular by a YouTuber. Plus, a chat about Brat Autumn in NY’s place for making relationships “IG official.”

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim. Alexandra Botti helped produce this episode.