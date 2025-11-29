Everyone Online Is Going Analog

On today’s episode host Kate Lindsay is joined by creator and social media manager Carmen Vicente to chat about the rise of offline hobbies, and how crafts, DVDs, and something called an “analog bag” are being used as acts of rebellion against an overly plugged-in society. But does this really mean the beginning of the end of social media? Probably not. Instead, Carmen shares how apps as we know them are about to change.

This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.