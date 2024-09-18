Shannon Sharpe, Henry Danger, and Crashing Out

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe to play a game of High Speed Downloads, where they get 60 seconds to break down an internet story they’re obsessed with. From the sudden memeification of a decade-old Nickelodeon show to everything that’s going on with Shannon Sharpe, they also explain what happened between Ice Spice and her opening act-turned-former best friend.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.