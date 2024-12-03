From Social Work to Improv to the Best Show on HBO

When actor and performer Jeff Hiller first tried improv comedy, he was instantly amazing at it. Jeff is an excellent listener. He’s also accommodating, flexible, and undeniably hilarious. This week on the show, Jeff discusses his role on the critically acclaimed HBO series Somebody, Somewhere and the personal quirks and qualities that have made him such a funny and talented performer.





Mentioned in the episode:

-Jeff’s conversation with his husband Neil on the podcast She’s a Talker.

-Anna’s interview with Mark Duplass.

-Death, Sex & Money will be at San Francisco’s Sketchfest on January 31st. Get tickets and info here!





