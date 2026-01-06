Stories About Death, Sex and Money to Start the New Year

Anna hosted Selected Shorts, an evening where professional actors read short stories in front of a live studio audience at Symphony Space in New York. The theme for the night? Death, sex, and money.

Stories performed:

Cat Owner by Alissa Nutting performed by Phoebe Robinson

The Model Millionaire by Oscar Wilde performed by Peter Francis James

You Again by Seth Fried performed by Amy Ryan

