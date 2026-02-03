The Women Who Made George Saunders A Wife Guy

Growing up, George Saunders was the eldest boy with younger sisters, in a family full of women who gave him praise and special treatment. That created the confidence that fueled his ambition to become a great writer.

In this lively interview, George talks about why that dream took decades to realize and what was essential to making it happen – including a karmic, three-week romance, a pivotal trip to the Afghanistan border during the Soviet war, and witnessing a “colossal fuck up” working in the oil fields of Indonesia.

George’s newest novel, “Vigil,” is out now and his substack is called Story Club.

Podcast production by Andrew Dunn.

