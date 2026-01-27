Maria Bamford Isn't Ready to Joke About Her Divorce

Comedian Maria Bamford discusses her separation after a decade of marriage, the wildfires that destroyed her Altadena neighborhood, and starting over in a new apartment.





Check out if Maria is coming to your city on her comedy tour: https://mariabamford.com/tourdates





Listen to our previous Death, Sex & Money interviews with Maria:

Anna and Maria talk in 2023 about her memoir Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult

Anna and Maria talk in 2020 about growing up and her special Weakness Is The Brand





Podcast production by Andrew Dunn and Zoe Azulay





Death, Sex & Money is now produced by Slate! To support us and our colleagues, please sign up for our membership program, Slate Plus! Members get ad-free podcasts, bonus content on lots of Slate shows, and full access to all the articles on Slate.com. Sign up today at slate.com/dsmplus.





And if you’re new to the show, welcome. We’re so glad you’re here. Find us and follow us on Instagram and you can find Anna’s newsletter at annasale.substack.com. Our new email address, where you can reach us with voice memos, pep talks, questions, critiques, is deathsexmoney@slate.com.