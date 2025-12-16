Samin Nosrat’s Recipe for Self-Compassion

After the blockbuster success of her first book, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat felt pressure to follow it up with something big. But when depression and grief hit, she was forced to slow down and accept help (and cooking) from people around her.

In this episode, Samin talks about getting "chef 911" texts from friends on Thanksgiving, new romance, and finding happiness outside of success.

Samin’s new cookbook is Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love

Listen to How to Face Your Fears With Steve-O, Laurel Braitman, and Rev. angel

