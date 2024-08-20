Life and Death Inside the Playboy Mansion

Crystal met Hugh Hefner when she was 21 and he was 81. They spent 10 years together at the Playboy mansion before he died and she became a widow. In this episode she reflects on their marriage, and how she’s changed since.

Crystal Hefner’s memoir is called Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

