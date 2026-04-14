Why I Paid OnlyFans Models to Read ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a novel that follows a young college student who starts a flirtation, and then affair, with a college professor who ends up getting her pregnant. Author Rufi Thorpe takes us through what happens next, as Margo decides to keep the baby and then joins OnlyFans in the earliest days of the site.

The novel is now a TV show on AppleTV starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and our friend at Death, Sex & Money, Nick Offerman, who plays Margo’s father who’s in recovery from opioid addiction after working as a professional wrestler.

Rufi Thorpe joins Anna for a funny and personal conversation about how single motherhood and loving people in addiction recovery have both shaped her life. And the plot details about sex work? For that, Rufi had to become an Only Fans consumer herself and figure out how to convince some of its high-earning stars to tell her how they did it.

Podcast production by Andrew Dunn

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And if you’re new to the show, welcome. We’re so glad you’re here. Find us and follow us on Instagram and you can find Anna’s newsletter at annasale.substack.com. Our new email address, where you can reach us with voice memos, pep talks, questions, critiques, is deathsexmoney@slate.com.