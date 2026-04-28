The Thrills and Heartbreaks of Being a Funk Rock Pioneer

When musician Chris Dowd was 19, shortly after graduating from high school, his band Fishbone got signed to Columbia Records. The group was made up of Black teenagers in Los Angeles, who combined several musical genres—funk, punk, ska, metal, reggae—into a new exciting sound in the late 70’s. They influenced countless other bands but struggled to find lasting commercial success.

This week on the show, Chris talks to Anna Sale about being a teenage rock pioneer who stepped away from the group in 1994. He also discusses his close friendship with the late Jeff Buckley, his trouble with alcoholism after Jeff's death, and what it's been like to rejoin Fishbone and go on tour.





Fishbone songs featured in this episode:

Skankin’ to the Beat

Ugly

Adolescent Regressive Behavior

Party at Ground Zero

Cubicle

Love is Love

Last Call in America (feat. George Clinton)

Housework





Watch Fishbone’s 1991 performance on SNL: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xl7e88

This episode was produced by Cameron Drews and Daisy Rosario.

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If you’re new to the show, welcome. We’re so glad you’re here. Find us and follow us on Instagram and you can find Anna’s newsletter at annasale.substack.com. Our email address, where you can reach us with voice memos, pep talks, questions, critiques, is deathsexmoney@slate.com.