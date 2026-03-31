A Court Settlement Made Me a Millionaire. I’ve Barely Touched the Money.

A listener we're calling Natalie received over a million dollars after being sexually abused by her university gynecologist in one of the largest abuse settlements in American history. She talks about the strange math of converting a bad experience into a dollar amount, and why she’s barely spent any of it.

*This episode includes descriptions of abuse. Please take care while listening.

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