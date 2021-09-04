Psst! We’ve Got a Secret

Earlier this week, musician Jazmine Sullivan took to Instagram and requested her followers to send in secrets, which she then shared anonymously on her page. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison talk about how what Jazmine did isn’t new, secrets sharing as a useful online engagement strategy, and why we’ve all be sharing our secrets online for so long.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

