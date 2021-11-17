The Yassification of the Internet

You might have seen a bot on Twitter tweeting out facetuned versions of anybody you could think of, like Robert Pattinson or Mrs. Doubtfire, and wondered where they’re all coming from. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison explain this weird trend, known as yassification, and why it might already be over. Plus, the the return of High Speed Downloads on Shailene Woodley defending her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, and a neverending feud between Vin Diesel and the Rock.

If you’d like to see some yassified photos, head to @ICYMI_pod on Twitter.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

