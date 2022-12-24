Encore: All Hail the Liver King

Today, we’re revisiting our episode from March 9, 2022 on the Liver King, his philosophy, and his online presence.

Brian Johnson, aka the Liver King, has amassed millions of followers with his bizarre yet addictive workout and raw-meat-diet videos. On this episode, Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher comb through the king’s core tenets, his obsession with explosives, and of course his taste for liver with a side of maple syrup. Later in the show, science communicator Jonathan Jarry joins for a discussion of why we look to people like the Liver King, and why we can’t look away.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Derek John, Jasmine Ellis, and Kevin Bendis.





