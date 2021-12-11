The Toothpaste Mystery Taking Over TikTok

The ICYMI mailbag has started to get full so it’s time for another round of Read Receipts. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison answer some listener questions about why people are emptying out tubes of toothpaste on TikTok, whether there’s any similarity between Taylor Swift’s clue dropping and QAnon, and why there are so many possum memes on Instagram.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

﻿Support ICYMI and listen to the show with zero ads. Sign up to become a Slate Plus member for just $1 for your first month.