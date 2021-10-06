TikTok’s Couch Guy Is Not Your Friend

It can feel nice to form bonds with people we don’t know by following their lives online! It can also be invasive. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison look at an instance of parasocial relationships gone wrong as one long-distance college couple’s reunion turned TikTok users into amateur investigators looking for signs of infidelity. Why did TikTok give these teens the true-crime treatment? Did they invite the scrutiny for even posting in the first place? To read more about parasocial relationships online, check out Madison’s piece, “John Mulaney Doesn’t Owe You Squat.”

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

