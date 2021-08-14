How #BamaRush Took Over TikTok

For many TikTok users, it’s been impossible to escape #BamaRush, the week of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama. On today’s episode, Madison and Rachelle explain, how rush week actually works, why it’s flooded our feeds, and what its popularity says about whiteness, wealth, and class on the app.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

