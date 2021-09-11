Who Is Egging Chicago? A Hard-Boiled Detective Story

Somebody has been hurling raw eggs at people in Chicago. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison try to crack the case of these egg attacks, and speak to the man who created the Chicago Egg Hunters Facebook group that has been on the hunt for the culprit ever since.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

