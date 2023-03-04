The Internet Hates Hogwarts Legacy

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Gita Jackson to talk about a video game that has stirred up anger across the internet, Hogwarts Legacy. They discuss the controversy surrounding it, how the game reveals so many holes in JK Rowling’s world building, and why it’s not even fun to play.





Instead of playing Hogwarts Legacy, Gita’s got some recommendations.





Books:

Annihilation, by Jeff VanderMeer

Vita Nostra, by Maryna and Serhiy Dyachenko

Magic for Liars, by Sarah Gailey





Games:

Persona 5

Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side

Magical Diary

Life Is Strange

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Elden Ring





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





