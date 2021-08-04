Inside the Reaction Video Economy

On today’s episode, Madison and Rachelle try to answer a listener question about whether over-the-top DIY videos are secretly kink content. They end up get pulled into the world of online reaction videos and discuss why these DIY videos are so tempting to react to, how TikTok has made engaging with this content even easier, and if reaction videos are maybe just the internet’s own kink.

Things discussed on the show:

- The toilet bowl punch video

- @sadsadmatt reacting to a TikTok where a girl pours paint on herself in a kiddie pool.

- “42 Holy Grail Hacks That Will Save You a Fortune,” from 5-Minute Crafts on YouTube

-“Your Least Favorite Gross Viral Food Videos Are All Connected to This Guy,” by Ryan Broderick in Eater

- @lixvucy on TikTok reacting to 5-Minute Crafts videos

- @vernonrecords on TikTok reacting to 5-Minute Crafts videos

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

