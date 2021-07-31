Da F–k Is Up With DaBaby?

On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison call up an ex-Mormon listener, who provides some further insight into our previous investigation of the BYU Virginity Club and explains why she thinks it’s clear that the person behind the account is unaware of Mormon culture. Then, it’s another round of High Speed Downloads. Rachelle speeds through the controversy surrounding rapper DaBaby, and Madison tells us about Adam Driver becoming a horse.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

﻿Support ICYMI and listen to the show with zero ads. Sign up to become a Slate Plus member for just $1 for your first month.