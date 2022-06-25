There Are No New Jokes On the Internet

Log onto any social app and you’ll quickly find content that’s been ported over from another platform. On the show today, Rachelle and Madison talk about the homogenization of internet humor and how every platform is trying to copy its competition. Then they discuss the return of anonymous online spaces with the new app NGL, an app that allows people to solicit anonymous comments and questions from Instagram, and why these anonymous spaces always tend toward toxicity.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.