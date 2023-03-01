Selena Gomez Loves Logging Off

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Time’s Moises Mendez II to talk about Selena Gomez’s internet history. They look at her early days on YouTube, discuss her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber, and explain why TikTok has blown up with commentary on the recent feud between Gomez and Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber.





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





