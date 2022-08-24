Encore: How a Harry Potter Fanfic Took Over the Internet

The realm of fan fiction is a wild, magical place to be, especially if that fan fiction is set at Hogwarts. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison talk about All the Young Dudes, an extensive Harry Potter fan fiction that has inspired a fandom all its own, and just how that fandom came to be. But first, they chat about National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) and spend time listening to the first line of some listeners’ NaNoWriMo novels.

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis, Daniel Schroeder, and Derek John.

This episode originally ran on November 20, 2021.

