What Kony 2012 Really Taught Us

In 2012, the non-profit organization Invisible Children released Kony 2012﻿, a short film about the human rights violations in Uganda perpetrated by Joseph Kony, which rapidly took over the internet and made Joseph Kony a household name. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison look back at the origins of the organization, how its creator handled the extreme popularity of their viral moment, and what lessons we learned from its utter failure.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

