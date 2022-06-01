How Depp v. Heard Broke the Internet

Since it started over six weeks ago, the court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been impossible to escape online. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison look at the troubling ways people are discussing the trial, the cottage industry of lawyers reacting to the trial, and the stakes that have been lost in the breathless coverage and endless meme-ing of Heard and Depp.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.