How a Lesbian Emu Influencer Got Milkshake Ducked

One TikTok famous emu was allegedly struggling with avian flu last week, but the story is a bit more complicated when it comes to public health. On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined again by Daisy Rosario to talk about Emmanuel the emu, the racist past of his owner Taylor Blake, and the confusing and risky tale she spun online about her bird’s illness.





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





