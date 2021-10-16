The TikTok Salmon Bowl Can’t Save Us

Emily Mariko’s salmon rice bowl video has taken TikTok by storm, with fans praising its deliciousness and even claiming that her video helped heal their relationship with food. On this episode of ICYMI, Rachelle and Madison figure out where this story fits into the diet culture conversation and explain how the reaction to Mariko’s dish is about much more than just the ingredients she’s using. Of course, they weren’t about to talk about a viral recipe without trying it, so the hosts took to the kitchen to find out whether it really lives up to the hype.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

