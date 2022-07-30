We Have Some Gossip For You

Everybody loves to gossip, especially when it comes to celebrities. On the show today, Rachelle is joined by Normal Gossip host Kelsey McKinney to talk about the state of internet gossip. They discuss the early days of online gossip from Gawker, Perez Hilton, and Reality Steve, how social media changed the gossip landscape, and why those changes have made it so we all have the chance to be the subject of online gossip.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.