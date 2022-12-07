What Is a Kevsexual?

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined yet again by Nadira Goffe, this time to unpack the mailbag. First they discuss the convoluted mess over a guy on TikTok named Kevin who may or may not understand what the female gaze is. Then, they talk about chili, a Brazilian puppet, and inflation in TikTok’s doubloons economy.





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





