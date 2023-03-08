The Internet Should Be Fun

On today’s episode, Daisy Rosario is joined by Nitish Pahwa and they’re talking about the places they go to when they need online comfort. They discuss cute cartoon affirmations, the need for satisfaction, and hear from a few Slate colleagues about their own comforting online enclaves.





Some of our recommendations:





@unclogging_drains on TikTok

@catsofyore on Instagram

@itslennie, an animated blob sharing affirmations on TikTok

@Jesssoweird, the baby that tries on wigs on TikTok

ASMR rug cleaning

Florian Gadsby, a ceramicist on Instagram and YouTube

@cosmetic_repair on TikTok

Lady Gaga’s music video for, “Marry the Night”

Girl With the Dogs on YouTube





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





