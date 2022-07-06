How a Social Justice Instagram Weaponized Cancel Culture

The Instagram account No White Saviors presented itself as an organization that exposed missionaries, aide workers, and influencers who were actively harming the communities they were in, but the story is much darker and more confusing than that. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison are joined once again by journalist Jessica Lucas to talk about her latest piece for Input magazine on the dubious nature and recent implosion of No White Saviors.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.