Who’s Left Out of Amazon’s LulaRoe Doc?

LulaRich, a new documentary from Amazon, tells the story of LulaRoe, a multi-level marketing company on selling leggings to women. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison discuss their own encounters with MLMs, the importance of Facebook Live videos in this company's rise, and who the documentary chooses to ignore when telling this story.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

﻿Support ICYMI and listen to the show with zero ads. Sign up to become a Slate Plus member for just $1 for your first month.