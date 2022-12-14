Why Did NBC’s Internet Culture Reporter Spend So Much Time on Reddit?

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is is joined by NBC’s Morgan Sung to talk about how she lives online as an internet culture reporter. They talk about early internet loves like Avatar: The Last Airbender fanfiction, who Morgan thinks you need to follow on social media, and her and Rachelle’s favorite online conspiracy theories.





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





Subscribe to Slate Plus at http://slate.com/icymiplus