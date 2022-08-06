Does Nicki Minaj Really Owe the IRS $173 Million?

On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by Daisy Rosario to open up the mailbag for another session of Read Receipts. They get into drama surrounding Nicki Minaj’s alleged former assistant airing the rapper’s alleged dirty laundry, Diane Warren stirring up trouble with Beyoncé, satisfying restocking videos, and an explanation of Ana Mardoll.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.