American Girl’s Addy Is More Than a Slave

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by NPR’s Aisha Harris to talk about the return of the discourse about Addy Walker, the first Black American Girl doll. They discuss Aisha’s great piece from 2016, “The Making of an American Girl,” their own histories with the doll, and why this discourse pops up so frequently.





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





Subscribe to Slate Plus at http://slate.com/icymiplus