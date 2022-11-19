What's Going to Happen to Twitter?

On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by Lizzie O’Leary, the host of Slate’s tech podcast What Next: TBD. The two discuss Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, whether or not Musk has broken any laws and what the future of the platform might look like.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Daisy Rosario, Emily Charash and Rachelle Hampton.