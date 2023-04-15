Meet the Internet’s Princess

For the third installment of Internet Diaries, Rachelle is joined by 21-year-old cultural critic and internet essayist Rayne Fisher-Quann, who has amassed a devoted following on TikTok, Substack, Instagram and Twitter. The two discuss Fisher-Quann’s online work around leftism, feminism, mental illness, along with her ethics of posting and how she resists brandification even as her star continues to rise.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.





