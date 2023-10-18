How a Pesto Recipe Devolved Into Delightful Chaos

On today’s episode, Rachelle and Candice answer a question from a listener about a viral pesto recipe. Susi Vidal, a 25-year-old food influencer, posted a simple recipe for pesto on September 1st. Since then, the introduction to her video which goes “Call me crazy but I’ve never liked store-bought pesto” has been used as a launching pad for wild stories about everything from terrible breakups to long-lost parents.

Earlier in the episode, Bobbi Althoff makes a return.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.

Episode Syllabus

- https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPR74sXE8/

- https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPR74Hec6/

- https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPR745Htc/

- https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPR74DHk1