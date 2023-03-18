Pedro Pascal Is the Internet’s Daddy

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Slate’s Madeline Ducharme to talk about the internet’s thirst for Pedro Pascal. They discuss how he started edging into the role of Internet Daddy with Game of Thrones, his recent turns in The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, and why his own surprise as this online adoration makes people love him even more.





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





Subscribe to Slate Plus at http://slate.com/icymiplus





Make an impact this Women’s History Month by helping Macy’s on their mission to fund girls in STEM. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.