Miranda July’s Perimenopausal Thriller

When Miranda July entered her early forties, she noticed a grim feeling emerge. “It wasn't coming from me,” she said, “I guess it came from this lack of imagery, or stories, or even just basic medical information about what was going to happen next with my body.” The dearth of information and near absence of cultural mythology about perimenopause and menopause became the catalyst for her novel All Fours, which came out in May and quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

In this episode, Miranda talks about the unease that inspired the book and speculates about what the future could look like if more people openly discussed this crucial chapter of life. We also hear from listeners who share their experiences with perimenopause and menopause.

The interview with Miranda was recorded live in San Francisco for City Arts & Lectures.

You can check out a great profile of Miranda, which is referenced in the episode, here:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/05/20/miranda-july-profile

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Death, Sex & Money is now produced by Slate!

Our new email address, where you can reach us with voice memos, pep talks, questions, or critiques, is deathsexmoney@slate.com.