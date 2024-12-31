Love Actually: Real Romance Stories From Mahershala Ali, Jane Fonda, and More

For our last episode of 2024, we’re sharing a handful of stories about what love actually looks like, with all its flaws and complexities. The late poet Nikki Giovanni kicks things off by discussing the complicated love she had for her parents. We also hear from actor Mahershala Ali and comedian Chris Gethard and their romantic partners, and Jane Fonda discusses heartbreak and her choice to end a marriage.

Here’s a full list of guests featured in this episode and links to the original DSM episodes that they appeared in:





Podcast production by Andrew Dunn and Cameron Drews.

To support Death, Sex & Money, please sign up for our membership program, Slate Plus! Members get ad-free podcasts, bonus content on lots of Slate shows, and full access to all the articles on Slate.com. Sign up today at slate.com/dsmplus.