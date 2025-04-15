How the ‘Subway Takes’ Guy Became His Own Nepo Baby

Kareem Rahma, host of the viral web series Subway Takes, says he’s been working since he was 14 and hasn’t really taken a break. In high school, he worked service jobs. In college, he bought and re-sold motorcycles, jeans, and whatever else he thought he could flip.

This week on the show, Kareem explains why he’s had so many jobs, including posts at Vice and the New York Times, and he discusses the financial maneuvering that allowed him to pivot to comedy in his 30s.

You can check out his podcast, Subway Takes Uncut, here.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

