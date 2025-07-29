The Real-Life Willy Wonka Who Built Tony Hawk a Secret Desert Train

N.D. Austin is not an event planner. He designs experiences, which he says are supposed to leave you feeling transformed. He’s designed hundreds over the years, from secret sewer speakeasies to coming-of-age rituals on deserted islands, to funeral board games that guide people through decades of memories.

In this episode, Anna talks to skateboarding legend Tony Hawk about an experience N.D. designed for Tony’s office that mended friendships on a homemade train. And N.D. tells Anna how growing up in a doomsday cult in Alaska sparked his obsession with performance, ritual and generosity.

Podcast production by Zoe Azulay.

Thank you also to Jeremy S. Bloom and Stefan Zeniuk.

