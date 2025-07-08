What Military Service During “Peacetime” is Really Like

Ray Christian joined the U.S. Army in 1978, as a way to get his life started. He became a paratrooper, an infantryman, and a drill sergeant. He also endured trauma and found that getting out of the service was more challenging than he expected.

This week, Ray discusses why he signed up in the first place, what it was like serving in-between major conflicts, and how he eventually transitioned into a life of academia and storytelling.

To hear more of Ray’s stories, check out his appearances on Snap Judgement, The Moth, and Risk!. And make sure to subscribe to What’s Ray Saying? wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode was produced by Cameron Drews.

