Allison Williams on Botox, Privilege, and Gen Z’s Love of Marnie From ‘Girls’

On June 11th, actress Allison Williams joined Anna live onstage at the Tribeca Festival in New York City for a conversation that was equal parts introspective and hilarious. Allison talked about everything from botox and how it impacts her work (and the faces she’s able to make to her young son) to her very complicated and controversial film and TV characters, like the famously maligned Marnie from Girls.

Allison and Anna also welcomed two members of Gen Z into the conversation, Amelia Ritthaler and Evan Lazarus of the Girls Rewatch podcast, to discuss why Gen Z is way more sympathetic to Marnie than millennials were.

This episode was produced by Cameron Drews with help from Slate’s Katie Rayford, Alexandra Cohl, and Shay Cohen, and the wonderful team from Tribeca Audio: Davy Gardner, Allyson Morgan and Baiz Hoen.

