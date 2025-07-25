Seth Rogen Has Empathy and Disdain for Bad Hollywood Execs (Talk Easy)

Actor-writer-director Seth Rogen discusses Hollywood's perpetual existential crisis, where art and commerce constantly battle for dominance. On the heels of the Emmy nominated Apple TV+ series The Studio, Rogen talks about finding humor in the industry's dysfunction, and how his lifelong friendships shaped him as an artist.

This interview comes from the podcast Talk Easy hosted by Sam Fragoso.

