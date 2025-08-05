How the Ultra-Rich Think…and What They Fear

Evan Osnos has spent nearly his whole life observing the habits, values, and norms of the wealthy elite, from his childhood in suburban Connecticut to the years he spent reporting on the mega-yachts and underground bunkers of the U.S.’s richest citizens.

This week, he talks to Anna about his new book The Haves and Have-Yachts: Dispatches on the Ultrarich, and they get specific about what the most powerful people in the world value and what keeps them up at night.

Evan is a staff writer at The New Yorker and is a co-host of The New Yorker’s podcast The Political Scene.

This episode was produced by Cameron Drews.

